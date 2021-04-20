GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 225,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.