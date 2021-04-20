Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

