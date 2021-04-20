Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 265 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.