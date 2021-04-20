Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,441 ($97.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.68 billion and a PE ratio of 42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,142.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,628.97.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

