Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,048 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $344.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $354.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

