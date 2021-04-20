PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $161.33 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $162.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

