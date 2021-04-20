Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

