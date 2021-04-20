Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,003,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.