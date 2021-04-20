Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,003,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

