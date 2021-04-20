Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE GOEV opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $855,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

