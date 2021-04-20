ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

