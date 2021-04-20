The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

