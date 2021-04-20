The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
