Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 102,300 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.