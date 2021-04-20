CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323,440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $32,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of CNP opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

