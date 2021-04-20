Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 96,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.