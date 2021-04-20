Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

CPB opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.