DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,100 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.34% of Baozun worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

