Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

