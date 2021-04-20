GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $177,000 Position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

