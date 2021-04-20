CX Institutional Sells 43,910 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,910 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

