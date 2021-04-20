DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

