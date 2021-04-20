The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $309.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

