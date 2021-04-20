Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,942 shares of company stock worth $1,853,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

