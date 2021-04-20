First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Position Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

FTLS stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.