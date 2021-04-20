iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

