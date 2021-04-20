CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CX Institutional increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15,455.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of ZION opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

