iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.