Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $493.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.62 and a fifty-two week high of $497.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

