Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,915,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26. As a group, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.