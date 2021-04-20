Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $16,722,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

