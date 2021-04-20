UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $12,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 115,146 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

