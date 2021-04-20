Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,847 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

