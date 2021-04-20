Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5,064.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.