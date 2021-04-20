Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 55,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

