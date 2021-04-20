Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

