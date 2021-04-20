Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

