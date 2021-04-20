Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.