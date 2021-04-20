1,100 Shares in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

