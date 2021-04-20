Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $78,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144,059 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,775. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

