SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9,153.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 175,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.