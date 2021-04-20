Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

