$0.47 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.