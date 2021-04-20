Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 180 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

