UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

