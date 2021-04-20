Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $224.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

