Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

