Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

