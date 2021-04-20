Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 354 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 231.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

