Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $3,083,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $175,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,546.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,485.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $904.12. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

