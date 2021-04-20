Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 181.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average is $400.65. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

