Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 425 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.